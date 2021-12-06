Fans of Michelle Keegan believe they saw a “wardrobe malfunction” on Jonathan Ross’ show.

Michelle Keegan arrived on Jonathan Ross’s show to discuss her profession, but her costume choice drew attention away from her.

She was speaking with the host about her profession and how she might return to the BBC drama Our Girl in the future.

In white slacks and a lacey white corset top, the TV personality looked as glamorous as ever.

For Emmerdale and Coronation Street viewers, ITV has announced a huge TV shift.

Viewers were persuaded she had a wardrobe malfunction since she had unintentionally displayed more than she had meant.

Fans took to Twitter to express themselves.

“Does Michelle Keegan realize her nips are showing on the Jonathon Ross show #jonathanross?” Saffara wondered.

“#jonathanross when you forget to put your jumper on before you go out – Michelle Keegan,” Zoe wrote on Instagram.

Roy stated, ” “On Jonathan Ross tonight, Michelle Keegan isn’t leaving much to the imagination! #TheJRShow.” Michael stated, ” “Jonathan Ross (#JonathanRoss) To be truthful, Michelle might as well have put sod all over herself.” The 34-year-old appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction with her corset, but it was actually her flesh-colored microphone.

Michelle, on the other hand, seemed to be pretty pleased with the appearance, as she shared multiple photos of it on social media.

Other followers showered her with praise, describing her as “lovely” and “beautiful.”

On the Jonathan Ross Show, the Coronation Street actress also mentioned that she will be returning to the TV show Brassic and that she will never be seen on Strictly Come Dancing.

She ruled herself out of the dancing competition, explaining that she became too nervous while watching her husband Mark Wright compete on the show and didn’t want to compete herself.