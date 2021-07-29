Fans of Love Island want Amber Gill to return to the show.

In addition to watching the show, 2017 winner Amber Gill’s nightly Twitter commentary has become an integral part of the experience.

Every night, her brilliant remarks and funny observations have admirers in stitches, and viewers are eager to see more.

Fans demanded that she join the cast of Gogglebox on Twitter.

Fans discover a vital member absent from the Gogglebox family reunion.

“Concept: Gogglebox, except it’s just @AmberRoseGill watching Love Island,” one episode pitch read.

Another said, “Amber is quite refreshing this year—would love to watch her perform Googlebox.”

“The only thing that would make that Amber and Greg triumph better would be Michael being forced to relive it on ‘Celebrity’ Gogglebox,” a viewer suggested for a possible episode.

One Tweet read, “@AmberRoseGill belongs on gogglebox,” which was interpreted as a sign of approval once Amber herself retweeted it.

On ITV and ITV Hub at 9 p.m., Love Island (and Amber’s live tweeting about it) continues.