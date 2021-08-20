Fans of Love Island have noticed that this year’s finale may be different.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are said to have broken up and departed the villa.

This implies that instead of the customary five couples, there are now only four.

Normally, a couple would leave over the weekend, leaving four couples in the final, but if this happens, just three couples will remain.

“Omg there’s going to be three couples in the final this year, I think #LoveIsland,” one individual tweeted.

“Guys, what if this year they do three couples in the final #LoveIsland?” questioned another.

After being together since the first episode and being the series’ first official pair, Liberty and Jake chose to leave.

After other islanders pointed out that he might not feel as strongly about the romance as Liberty did, they found some snags.

Liberty was furious after snapping selfies with Jake on Thursday’s show, and he insisted it was all about her.

Despite falling out earlier in the week, Faye Winter ran after Liberty when she was crying.

Jake and Liberty will go on their final date on Friday’s episode, which could be where they decide what to do.

They then return to the villa and summon the rest of the islanders to the fire pit, where they will make an announcement.