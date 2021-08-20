Fans of Love Island have noticed a ‘irritating’ buzzing noise in the background.

Fans of Love Island have flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the ‘annoying’ buzzing noise that was playing in the background of Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole’s talk.

While the two were having a long chat regarding Liberty and Jake Cornish’s relationship breakup, the loudness became clear.

“This cricket noise is assaulting my ears #LoveIsland,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Does anyone else notice that dreadful buzzing noise throughout Liberty and Kaz’s talk #LoveIsland?” another admirer tweeted.

“There’s something wrong with my hearing or Love Island is playing a bizarre ringing noise in the background,” a third complained.

Kaz and Liberty were discussing Liberty and Jake’s recent breakup, which came after a few setbacks.

Despite being together since the beginning, the couple had a hard few of weeks as some of the other islanders said that Jake didn’t feel the same way Liberty did.

Jake said she was giving him the ‘itch’ because she was messy, and he said it was ‘all about’ her while they were taking selfies together, so Liberty took the final choice to stop the relationship.