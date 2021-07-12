Fans of Love Island can’t get enough of Chloe’s new catchphrase.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows, Lucinda Strafford, and Millie Court have created a new friendship group, dubbed “the wicked three” by Chloe.

The girls are frequently seen talking about the current villa drama as well as gossiping about the boys with whom they are paired.

Chloe even called her own actions “bad” on Monday night’s show.

Chloe’s new slogan hasn’t won over all of her fans.

“Every time Chloe labels herself wicked, I die a little more inside #Loveisland,” one Twitter user said.

“All Chloe and Toby do is kiss, do they even have dialogue that isn’t about being naughty?” one person asked. #loveIsland”

“I feel like Chloe just wants to boast and it’s just a bit gross #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user said.

Chloe is currently married to Toby Aromolaran, whom he chose in the most recent recoupling.

Toby was originally paired with Kaz, however he left to spend more time with Chloe.