Fans of Love Island believe they recognize AJ from another program.

Love Island viewers were convinced they’d seen Andrea-Jane before since she resembled a well-known doppelganger.

Last night, Andrea-Jane, also known as AJ, entered the villa.

On tonight’s broadcast, the 28-year-old wasted no time getting to know the guys.

“You’re a very good looking person and you’re lovely,” AJ said to Hugo on the sun deck.

“It’s good that someone else has come in,” Hugo added.

“Although you claim you’re lovely, and don’t get me wrong, you are kind!” AJ said. The good ones aren’t always the dark horses.”

“You have to keep some things back,” Hugo advised.

“You’re preserving that things for the appropriate person,” AJ replied.

Fans were slightly distracted by AJ’s resemblance to Sam Faiers from The Only Way Is Essex.

“Is that Sam Faiers?” Leigh inquired.

“Omg that’s who she reminds me of,” Mo wrote on Twitter. Sam Faiers.”

“This new chick looks a lot like Sam Faiers,” Nate wrote.

“The new girl’s body is 10/10,” Nenz said. Her figure is lovely! #LoveIsland Doesn’t she look like Sam from Towie? “I believe that is her name.”

“The new girl looks just like Sam Faiers,” Naydean tweeted.

Lauren explained, “Back in the day, AJ gave me Sam Faiers.”

“Is it just me, or does AJ look like a cross between Sam and Billie Faiers?” Poppy wondered.

ITV2 and ITV Hub will broadcast Love Island tomorrow at 9 p.m.

The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.