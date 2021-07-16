Fans of Love Island believe Lucinda Strafford is the year 2021’s Georgia Steel.

The 2021 season of Love Island is already underway, and there have already been numerous twists and turns.

Fans have come to believe that one of the islanders is virtually a carbon replica of a prior participant as they get to know them better.

After Brad McClelland was ejected from the villa, Lucinda Strafford found herself unmarried, but she is currently getting to know Aaron Francis.

“Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more,” Lucinda stated in the Beach Hut. We have a wonderful relationship.”

Many people have commented on how Lucinda reminds them of Georgia Steel from series four as she chats with her fellow islanders.

Georgia came to the villa as an aspiring actress and got famous for the slogan “faithful.”

“Lucinda reminds me so much of Georgia Steel in every way #loveisland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lucinda giving me Georgia vibes #LoveIsland,” said another.

“Lucinda reminds me a little of Georgia from season 4,” one fan said.

Lucinda is the proprietor of an online fashion store who came to the villa because she is a “relationship girl.” The timing is ideal, and I’m looking forward to having some fun.”