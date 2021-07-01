Fans of Love Island are sick to their stomachs and ask producers to turn off the microphones.

After being sickened by certain sounds on tonight’s episode, Love Island fans pleaded with producers to switch off the islanders’ microphones.

Despite Aaron’s recent coupling with Chloe, Aaron and Sharon expressed their affection for each other on the show.

The couple exchanged a long kiss before saying they wanted to see where things headed.

Chloe Burrows has received death threats on Love Island.

Liberty and Jake also had a snog later in the episode, but viewers were not impressed.

Following the kissing encounters, several people resorted to social media to express their displeasure with the slurping and smooching sounds.

“They need to start turning off these mics when they kiss me while I’m trying to eat,” Aliyah stated.

“PRODUCERS, PLEASE TURN THE VOLUME DOWN WHEN THEY KISS,” Rhianwen said.

“It is 2021, cut out the kiss sounds,” Marie remarked.

“Stop with the ZOOMING CAMERA AND SOUND MAN, TURN THE MICS OFF WHEN THEY KISS,” Zoor said.

“These kisses are really gross,” BNOT complained.

“Can you lot turn down the mics when they kiss because I might vomit,” gnomes remarked.