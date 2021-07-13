Fans of Love Island are relieved to learn that Faye has found happiness with newcomer Teddy.

Love Island followers have gone to Twitter to express their delight at Faye Winters’ new relationship with Teddy Soares.

In Monday’s episode, new boy Teddy and Faye reconnected after she was put in the bottom two with Rachel Finni, who eventually left the island.

Faye has had a difficult time in the villa, first dating Brad McClelland and then Liam Reardon, only to be dumped by both after their heads were turned by other girls.

Teddy Soares, the new boy on Love Island, is preparing to go into the villa.

Teddy and Faye appear to be getting along well, despite the fact that he only moved into the villa last Thursday.

He went out on a date with four different women before deciding to marry Faye.

Fans have been tweeting about how happy Faye appears to be after a video of her chuckling in bed with Teddy was released.

“Ok but Faye and Teddy are kind of adorable you know #LoveIsland,” one person tweeted.

“Now I need to know what Faye and Teddy are chuckling about #LoveIsland,” another said.

“Faye and Teddy giggling in bedâ€ kind of starting to ship them #LoveIsland,” said a third on Twitter.