Fans of Love Island are pleading with the show’s producers to put an end to Hugo’s bothersome habit.

After failing to create a love connection with anyone else in the villa, Hugo has become close to Amy in Casa Amor.

Hugo has been flirting and even kissing the new girl, who is hoping to accompany him back to the villa.

The PE teacher told Amy about his previous love troubles and how the boys in the villa were all “moving nuts” and he couldn’t keep up.

Hugo’s continuous use of the words “moving insane” or “moving mad” irritated viewers, who resorted to social media to ask producers to intervene.

“The word “moving mad” actually irritates me,” Emily added.

“Can we perhaps outlaw the phrase “moving mad,” remarked Liv Murphy?

“Rrr ‘moving mad’ is going to end up on the Primark t-shirts isn’t it?” Chloe Holbrook asked.

“Hugo, STOP trying to get ‘Move Mad’ on a Primark tote bag, it isn’t going to happen,” Cam replied.

“Can the producers instruct Hugo to STOP saying “move mad”?” Emma asked.

“Ban the word “move mad” from the world,” Josh Stocks stated.