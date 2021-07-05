Fans of Love Island are perplexed as to why Hugo is crying on Tuesday’s episode.

Love Island gave a sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, which featured even more conflict.

Hugo Hammond, an islander, was seen crying while speaking to fellow islanders in part of the video.

Although it was unclear why he was unhappy, the video showed him apologizing to Sharon Gaffka.

Chuggs is ejected from the villa in Love Island 2021, as Rachel marries Brad.

Faye Winters continued by saying that she didn’t mind if Hugo cried.

Hugo’s fans have turned to Twitter to explain why they believe he is upset.

“Seeing people say it’s shameful for Hugo to cry on national television is just wrong,” one user tweeted. When the girls cry, no one says that. It’s fine if he cries as well #LoveIsland.”

“No matter what Hugo has done, I love him,” stated another. I’m curious as to why he’s crying #LoveIsland.”

“Now I’m very concerned with what Hugo said for him to be crying and for Sharon and possibly Faye to be extremely furious #LoveIsland,” a third said on Twitter.

Hugo was just rescued by fellow islander Chloe Burrows during the last recoupling.

Despite Hugo labeling them a “power couple” in Monday’s show, the two have agreed that they are a “friendship couple.”

