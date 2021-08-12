Fans of Love Island are overjoyed. Tyler and Kaz are given more time on television.

Fans of Love Island have turned to Twitter to express their delight that Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank will have more screen time in Thursday’s episode.

Fans have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the duo’s absence on Twitter recently.

Tyler, on the other hand, invites Kaz to be “exclusive” with him by writing on bath towels and leading her to the roof terrace where they had their first kiss on Thursday’s episode.

Recoupling on Love Island 2021: Who is dating who in the villa?

“Omg tonight we finally get the heart beat challenge and screen time for Tyler and Kaz #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Okay, so the heart rate challenge and Kaz and Tyler content tonight’s episode seems decent #LoveIsland,” another added.

“Kaz and Tyler were smiling so much at the recoupling they need more screen time I’m begging #LoveIsland,” a third individual wrote on Twitter.

While the lads were in Casa Amor, Kaz and Tyler struck a snag, and the girls received a postcard with a photo of Tyler kissing another female.

When Casa Amor ended, both Kaz and Tyler recoupled with others, but the duo was able to work out their problems and recoupled on Wednesday’s episode.