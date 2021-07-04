Fans of Love Island are furious after tonight’s cliffhanger.

After Rachel’s arrival on Friday, Love Island fans were eagerly anticipating tonight’s program to see if she would be dating Chuggs or Brad.

The decision was supposed to be disclosed in tonight’s show, which had spent the most of its time building up to it.

The episode finished with all of the Islanders gathered around the fire pit, with Rachel struggling to choose between the two single boys in front of her.

The latest couple on Love Island can’t get enough of each other.

The show cut to end credits just as she was ready to make her selection, leaving fans to wait another day to find out who the new Love Island couple would be.

Viewers vented their displeasure on Twitter, with one user writing, “I’m literally at work until 9pm tomorrow night and they’ve left it on a cliffhanger I cb f****** a and they’re going to show who she picks in the first 2 minutes.”

“These cliffhangers aren’t hanging,” observed another. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

Despite their dissatisfaction, some have already decided to watch tomorrow, with one saying, “UGH I HATE YOU ITV2 STOP LEAVING ME ON A CLIFFHANGER- see you tomorrow at 9.”