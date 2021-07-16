Fans of Love Island anticipate who will be ejected from the island.

Fans believe it’s the end of the road for one person in particular on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, which will include a dramatic recoupling that will see one girl dumped from the island.

Viewers believe that at the conclusion of the recoupling, Kaz Kamwi will be left single and will consequently depart the villa.

Kaz is now in a friendship relationship with Aaron Francis, although he has grown to like Lucinda Strafford.

Faye Winter received a text on Friday night’s program that announced the shocking twist: “Islanders, it’s time to recouple.” Please instantly congregate around the firepit.”

Andrea-Jane, often known as AJ, will be given the opportunity to choose which boy she wants to date first.

Danny Bibby, the newest entrant, will next have to choose which girl he wants to couple up with. Following that, the other boys will make their decisions.

The girl who isn’t chosen will be sent off the island.

Kaz went on a date with plumber Danny in Friday night’s show, but he was afterwards spotted cosying up to Lucinda, leaving fans concerned for Kaz’s safety.

“AJ to chose Liam,” one Twitter user wrote. Millie must be rescued by Hugo. Kaz is leaving. #LoveIsland”

“Worried that Kaz will return home,” stated another. #LoveIsland” I’m hoping a new guy chooses Lucinda.

If Kaz remains unmarried, some people have vowed to stop watching the show.

“Are we all on board with boycotting #LoveIsland if Kaz is sent home?”

“If Kaz goes home,” another fan tweeted. This year of the dead is over for me. #LoveIsland”