Fans of Love Island agree that Chloe and Toby’s date was a success.

After Chloe and Toby went out on their final date on Love Island, everyone said the same thing.

The couple was overjoyed when they received a text on Sunday night’s show instructing them to prepare for their final date.

They left the villa for a mad hatter’s tea party in the woods, where they were greeted with a table laden with delectable goodies.

Lanterns and photos of their first meeting were hung in the trees around the colorful spread.

Many individuals seemed to notice the producers’ pick for the date, and viewers were eager to comment on it.

“Their date looks like a children’s birthday party, which is great for them,” one person commented.

“Loooool they gave Chloe and Toby a kids party #LoveIsland,” commented a second spectator.

“Obsessed with Chloe and Toby being handed a six-year-old girl’s birthday party as their final date,” another added. Apt.”

“Looks more like a kids birthday party than a date tbh #LoveIsland,” commented a fourth.

The couple returned to the villa with sweets for the other islanders after their date.

“It was the best date I’ve ever been on; it feels extremely sentimental,” Chloe added.

Toby agreed and added, “Same for me, finest date I’ve ever been on by a country mile.”