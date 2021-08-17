Fans of Loose Women will be perplexed by Stacey Solomon’s appearance on today’s show.

Fans of Loose Women were perplexed when they saw panelist Stacey Solomon appear on the show today, despite the fact that she had left two weeks earlier to go on maternity leave.

Viewers expressed their astonishment on Twitter, with one fan, @BeddoesJill, writing: “I thought Stacey recently had a big send off to go on maternity leave #LooseWomen.”

#LooseWomen I thought Stacey was on maternity leave, said another viewer, @TracyEglin. Confused.”

With fellow panelists Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, and Linda Robson, the 31-year-old celebrated her final day on the show before leaving to prepare for the birth of her first daughter.

Stacey got gifts from her co-panelists and friends, as well as sweets, cakes, and “It’s a Girl” flags.

Following Stacey’s appearance on the panel, some viewers suggested on Twitter that the show was pre-recorded, with one fan writing: “Guessing this is a prerecorded show then?” #LooseWomen.”

After that, a helpful viewer clarified the situation by stating that the show had been taped for two weeks so the ladies could take a summer break.

“They pre-record two weeks worth for their summer break,” @clarabellebs stated.