Fans of Liverpool have an FSG transfer speculation about Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona.

Barcelona issued a statement on Thursday evening stating that Lionel Messi will not sign a new deal with the La Liga club, making him a free agent. Messi has won the Ballon d’Or six times.

With the continuous financial crisis that the La Liga giants are now embroiled in, Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for the past twelve months.

While a move to one of Europe’s financial powerhouses appears more feasible, Liverpool fans have been flirting with the thought of Messi relocating to Anfield.

Messi last came to Anfield in 2019, when Liverpool pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.