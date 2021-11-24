Fans of Liverpool are ecstatic after seeing a Lionel Messi transfer hint regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Lionel Messi has spoken on his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe’s future and hinted that he may yet play in England.

The 22-year-old appeared to be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer, but a deal to Real Madrid fell through.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, although he may start pre-contract talks with clubs outside of France as early as January 1.

While a move to the La Liga giants is still a possibility, Messi’s recent comments on Mbappe’s future imply that Spain isn’t the only option for the young sensation.

In an interview with MARCA, a Spanish news channel, he said: “The fact is that I have no idea.

“Only he knows what’s going on in his thoughts and what he’ll do. I can only express my gratitude for his decision to stay here this year.

“He’s a crucial player for us and our struggle for the goals we’ve set. He is completely focused on our objectives.

“Then he’ll figure out what he’ll do after the season is finished. To be honest, I have no idea what will happen.

“However, he is fluent in all languages: Spanish, English, and, of course, French.”

Liverpool have been connected with the Frenchman for some time, and whispers are still circulating as his contract at PSG expires.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez stated last month that the club is hopeful of completing a transaction during the forthcoming transfer window.

When asked for an update on their pursuit of Mbappe in October, he told El Debate, “We hope that everything can be solved on January 1.”