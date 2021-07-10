Fans of Liverpool and Everton take a trip up the mountain to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the club’s founding.

Inspired by the Hillsborough disaster, a group of Liverpool and Everton fans walked to the summit of Ben Nevis to collect money for mental health charity.

The walk was organized by Kopites Mark Doyle and Ian Golder to honor the 96 persons who died in the stadium disaster and to raise money for people suffering from stress and despair.

Everton supporters and a contingent from Manchester and Yorkshire were among the trekkers.

Liverpool City Council faces a £2.5 million price for renovations.

During the ascent, all of the walkers wore snowdrop-emblazoned shirts, and part of the group played bagpipes to add to the atmosphere.

Brian ‘Nasher’ Nash, guitarist for Frankie Goes To Hollywood, and Liverpool actor Josh Bolt were also present.

After the hike, which collected over £26,000 so far, the party left a number of banners dedicated to the 96 at the summit of Ben Nevis.

The funds will be distributed to a number of mental health charities and organizations. The Whitechapel centre in Liverpool will also benefit.

Ian, who was present at Hillsborough on the fateful day, said: “Mark invited me to participate in this amazing event, and I was eager to get started right immediately. Hillsborough is something that has been a part of me since I was a child.

“Although I had my moments, I consider myself fortunate to have escaped largely undamaged by the events of that day.

“This event touched a section of my own history that is near and dear to me. I’m thrilled that the walk is boosting morale and raising funds for well-known mental health charities and teams. We decided to do something about it as a friendship group because we had already helped each other through some difficult times. For us, establishing an annual event is now a thrilling prospect..”

Mark Doyle, a 59-year-old Kirkby native, gave some history on the incident.

He stated, ” “I was out walking in Glencoe with Nevis in full view when I got into a conversation with a friend about Hillsborough. I had a vision of inspiring 96 individuals to participate in a Ben Nevis memorial walk.

“Despite initial reservations, The summary comes to a close.