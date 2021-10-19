Fans of ITV’s The Chase were taken aback by a contestant’s likeness to a Loose Women celebrity.

Clare, 51, from Essex, arrived on the show with the rest of her squad with the hopes of defeating the Chaser.

After her teammate Mike, she was the second to play.

Bradley Walsh’s remark about a Chase candidate to Anne Hegerty backfires.

After confronting Chaser Shaun Wallace, the part-time minibus driver planned to return £6,000 to her team’s pool.

However, many were drawn in by the resemblance between Clare and Janet Street Porter.

Fans felt she didn’t just look like the celebrity, but also sounded like it.

“Clare can always get employment as a Janet Street-Porter mimic,” one user suggested as a fresh job suggestion.

“Why does Clare sound like Janet Street-Porter?” said another.

“In 2019, Sarah Thomas became the first person to swim across what body of water four times in a row?” she answered, perplexing fans even more.

She was quickly eliminated from the competition after responding with “The Gulf of Mexico.”

Fans on Twitter expressed their surprise.

“Clare just perished in the Gulf of Mexico #TheChase,” one person said.

“I don’t think many people will make it across the Gulf of Mexico once, never alone four times #TheChase,” Susan wrote.

“I thought it was pretty well known about the English Channel… The Gulf of Mexico is simply too big anyway,” Luke said.