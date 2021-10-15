Fans of ITV’s The Chase are perplexed by a contestant’s peculiar career.

On today’s show, a participant revealed what he does for a job, which perplexed Chase viewers.

On this week’s final episode of the renowned ITV gameshow, host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new quizzers.

Karen, George, Michelle, and Peter were pitted against Anne Hegerty, one of Britain’s best quiz masters, in an attempt to outrun her.

Karen was quickly apprehended by the Governess after she had amassed £4,000 in the cash-builder.

Fans were perplexed when George declared he was a “professional gambler” from his seat in row 2.

Bradley Walsh enquired about his profession, and the 30-year-old clarified: “I do wager on sporting events. I create algorithms to place wagers on sporting events.” George also revealed himself to be an avid quizzer, having won the UK Sudoku Championship three times.

Fans of the show on Twitter, however, were taken aback by the contestant’s strange employment.

@rmolloy786 commented: “A gambler in the professional sense. “What the hell is a professional gambler?” GB said, “I never realized such a thing existed.” @MissLionHeart made the following comment: “It is not a profession to be a professional gambler! @Belothie wrote on Twitter: “Are you a professional gambler? What a task!” George put in a strong showing in the cash-builder, earning £5,000 in the process.

Despite the fact that followers on Twitter speculated that he would take the greater offer, he chose to play for what he had already won.

The professional gambler avoided Anne long enough to earn a spot in The Final Chase.

Michelle and Peter joined him in the final round to compete for a prize pool of £15,000.

The team climbed 1 7 steps, but Anne Hegerty caught them with 9 seconds left, and they were forced to abandon their quest.

As the contestants said their goodbyes, Bradley Walsh commended George’s “fascinating” performance.