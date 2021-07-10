Fans of ITV’s new game show The Void are perplexed.

ITV viewers were perplexed by the channel’s new gameshow, which they claimed reminded them of three other popular series.

Fleur East, a former X-Factor contestant, and Ashley Banjo, a Diversity performer and Dancing on Ice judge, present the new show, in which members of the public attempt a series of progressively tough physical feats without falling into “The Void.”

The Void is a 520-tonne water tank, and the winner might walk away with the £250,000 payout.

At home, though, spectators compared it to The Cube, Ninja Warrior, and Total Wipeout.

“#TheVoid is like a cross between Total Wipeout meets Ninja Warrior meets The cube,” stated @GaryOrmiston1.

“The graphics of this show remind me of the cube,” said @AishahD84.

“#thevoid this is essentially Ninja Warrior X The Cube,” wrote user @LewisKenealy.

“This looks a little like The Cube meets Wipeout meets Gladiators,” said @ADADAPPADAN. But it should be pretty good!”

People loved the new program despite the similarities, and Fleur’s enormous hair received a lot of praise.

“I’ve always admired Fleur East’s hair, how flipping great is it!” commented @socialmediajon1.

“Only here for Fleur #TheVoid,” said @turntheboxon.

“We’re adoring the Fleur’s hair,” tweeted user @tropicalsocks.

“Fleur East’s hair is fabulous,” commented @TraylorHolmes.