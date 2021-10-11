Fans of ITV’s Family Fortunes have spotted an obvious inaccuracy on the broadcast.

After detecting a significant problem with the presentation, Family Fortunes viewers were all left saying the same thing.

On Sunday night, the iconic ITV game show returned with host Gino D’Acampo, pitting two new families against each other in a bid to win the $100,000 prize.

Fans of the show, however, were dissatisfied by a programming error.

The family was asked what insect the British people would not like to find in their bed while they were playing.

Spider was chosen as the best solution to the topic, and viewers flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, according to Birmingham Live.

“Tonight’s show had something wrong – a spider IS NOT an insect, but an arachnid!” wrote StormyT.

gabby remarked: “A spider isn’t a bug. #ITV #familyfortunes” Ben continued, ” “Make a list of insects you don’t want to find in your head… ……Spider……is the best answer. ah, the population of the United Kingdom name something that isn’t an insect #FamilyFortunes” Raven of Despair penned the following: “Is it a spider? Is it a bleeding insect? Then an Octopus is my response! #FamilyFortunes” According to Ian Deakin, “A spider isn’t the same as an insect! #familyfortunes” “But Spider isn’t an insect, is it George?” said VoiceOfTheMysterons. “Spider isn’t an insect, and I’d lose this game if I tried to be too clever #FamilyFortunes,” Lou wrote. Lee Montgomery also added: “An arachnid, not an insect, is what a spider is. #FamilyFortunes”