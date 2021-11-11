Fans of ITV’s Emmerdale were taken aback by Moira Dingle’s transformation.

Moira Dingle’s gorgeous makeover has left Emmerdale viewers speechless.

Natalie J. Robb portrayed the character on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running soap.

Moira stormed into the Woolpack to confront Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle about a thoroughbred that had been stolen.

Chas and Paddy are exploiting the horse to get an advantage against Kim Tate, the ruthless matriarch.

Moira, on the other hand, has slammed the idea and questioned fiercely whether they were attempting to have her arrested.

“Negotiating with Kim is like dancing with the devil,” she continued, “and the last thing I need right now is another struggle with her.”

Moira was reassured by Chas that things wouldn’t get so bad, and that it was all a ruse to get Kim off their backs.

“When we start negotiating, that horse is the one thing she loves, so we’ll have some leverage,” she explained.

Moira’s new look, on the other hand, kept viewers on Twitter distracted throughout the exchange.

Fans praised the unrecognizably different makeover on social media.

“Moira Dingle is looking wonderful,” one user commented.

Connie continued, ” “Moira is really stunning tonight. Absolutely stunning.” @silverlining made the following comment: “Moira’s hair seems different now, doesn’t it? It appears to be in decent condition.” “Blimey, Moira’s undergone a makeover!” Daniel tweeted.