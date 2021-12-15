Fans of ITV’s Coronation Street figure out a twist in Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt’s relationship.

Fans of Coronation Street have figured out a plot twist in Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt’s relationship.

The long-running soap continued to examine Sarah’s growing bond with her new friend, Lydia, on Wednesday’s episode.

On the most recent episode, the two were enjoying a glass of mulled wine on the Cobbles when Adam approached them.

Lydia, on the other hand, quickly became uncomfortable when she recognized Adam before introducing her son, Finn.

Sam Robertson’s character initially claimed he had no idea who Lydia was before admitting to having gone out on a couple of dates with her during university.

However, fans of Coronation Street on Twitter believe there is more to the story and that Finn is Adam’s son.

“Adam claims he can’t recall, but he’s actually just concealing the truth that he’s had a long-term affair with Lydia that resulted in him having a child,” Ryan added.

Owen continued, ” “Sarah is plainly assuming that Adam and Lydia have a past together; it doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. Adam is the father of her child.” “Adam already knows Lydia, and I’m sure that’s his kid,” Robert said. “What are the possibilities Lydia’s son is Adam’s?” Dasy wondered. “Isn’t Adam going to be the father of Lydia’s son?” Russell added. “Do you believe Adam is the father of Lydia’s child in @itvcorrie?” Nichola tweeted.