Fans of ITV’s Coronation Street are in tears as Seb’s killer is finally revealed.

Nina retraced her steps on the night Seb was murdered in a series of weird flashback scenes on Monday’s episode of the popular serial.

On the eve of the trial, the Mollie Gallagher character’s memory was jogged when she heard a song that had been playing the night of the murder.

Fans of the ITV drama applauded the change from traditional storytelling and said the “harrowing” scenes had them hooked.

Viewers have been split on whether Corey or Kelly killed Seb because both suspects gave conflicting descriptions of the occurrence.

However, once Nina retraced the events of the night, she realized it was Corey who had delivered the fatal kick to Seb.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express how moved they were by the emotional sequences.

“Crying at #corrie and there’s another half to go!” one user wrote. It was wonderful to see Seb again, especially when he told Nina that he wanted her for the rest of his life! We live in a terrible world.”

“That episode of #corrie. brought tears to my eyes,” said another.

“I got a knot in my throat what a powerful first episode omg,” said a third.

“I’m bawling over this,” a fourth added. So depressing.”

“Had goosebumps and tears watching tonight’s #Corrie,” a fifth said.