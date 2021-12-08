Fans of I’m a Celeb make similar predictions for the final three.

I’m a famous person… Fans of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! are all predicting the same three finalists for the last three.

With only four days until the year’s last episode, which will air on Sunday, December 12, people are speculating on who will make it through the competition.

Richard Madeley has already left the program due to illness, and Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox, and Snoochie Shy have all been voted out by the public.

David Ginola, Adam Woodyatt, Louise Minchin, Danny Miller, Simon Gregson, Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge, and Matty Lee are among the surviving celebrities at the castle at the time of writing.

Fans on Twitter appear to believe they know who will be competing in the final.

“Simon, Danny, and David have to be the last three #ImACeleb,” Char remarked.

Stephen stated, ” “This year’s final three? Simon, Danny, and David are three friends. I’m now referring to myself as #ImACeleb.” “It’s going to be an all-male final, isn’t it #ImACeleb,” Kim said. “Getting near to the end: Final 4 – David – Simon – Frankie – Danny,” Anthony stated. The majority of people appear to want David, Simon, and Danny to make it to the final, which means that one of them might be proclaimed winner.

The bookies appear to agree as well.

David Ginola is presently the 11/8 favorite to win at Ladbrokes.

Danny Miller isn’t far behind with 11/4 odds, and Simon Gregson is third with 4/1 odds.

With odds of 150/1, Matty Lee is the underdog to win the program.