Fans of Grand Designs have spotted a major flaw in a $300,000 home.

Fans of Grand Designs were perplexed when they discovered that a couple’s new £300,000 home lacked a kitchen.

Rob and Ruth from Cumbria attempted to rebuild a 200-year-old mill in the Lake District in the most recent episode of the popular Channel 4 show.

According to Birmingham Live, the project was plagued by difficulties, and they were warned the structure was not structurally sound.

The pair had a £250,000 budget at the start of the episode, which was partially funded by a £100,000 loan from Rob’s father, but it had ballooned to £300,000 by the end.

They had to demolish the construction within the first 15 minutes of Wednesday’s program, as well as pay £11,000 for a tree surgeon to clean the rotting trees that surrounded it.

On Twitter, viewers were taken aback at the end of the episode when they realized that the house still lacked a kitchen three years after the project began.

Phillip penned: “It took just over three years to construct…

What’s the point if they don’t have a working kitchen? #granddesigns” Dan Dann concurred: “But it isn’t $300,000, does it? #GrandDesigns It hasn’t been completed yet. There are three double bedrooms, a good kitchen, work area, and so forth.” “Ad” stated: “#ExecutiveDesigns Imagine living in such a lovely home. A camp stove kitchen, on the other hand.” Bee said, ” “It’s a big house, and the couple put in a lot of effort, but three and a half years later, there’s still no electricity and no working kitchen?! #granddesigns” Duncan Hill expressed himself as follows: “Is there no kitchen? Is this a way to avoid paying council tax? Because there is no kitchen, the house is unfit for human habitation. #GraciousDesigns” “No kitchen, oh sorry #granddesigns,” Evil added.