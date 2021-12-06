Fans of Good Morning Britain are ‘thankful’ for the show’s new format.

Fans of Good Morning Britain were pleased to see a new presenter sit beside Susanna Reid today.

On this morning’s show, viewers were ‘thankful’ to see financial expert Martin Lewis as Susanna’s co-host.

The Money Saving Expert’s calm and collected presenting approach was appreciated by GMB viewers.

Good day, Great Britain. Piers Morgan exposes Kate Garraway’s ‘filthy’ behavior. Martin won’t be the only guest presenter on GMB this week; the TV star is slated to appear on the show again tomorrow morning.

Martin informed his Twitter fans about his upcoming performance over the weekend.

He wrote: “Okay, it’s time for me to sign out for a short weekend (I’ve been graciously invited to guest speak @GMB on Monday and Tuesday, so I’ll be doing prep on Sunday evening). I wish you a wonderful day. On Monday, I’ll see you bright and early!” Fans who were watching Martin on the broadcast flocked to Twitter to express their opinions on his efforts to jump in and host the event.

David stated, ” “Friends on Twitter, good morning. Today, Martin Lewis is with Susannah. That’ll do it for me. @GMB.” Steph expressed herself as follows: “On #goodmorningbritain, Martin Lewis is a pretty good presenter. His fashion sense appeals to me. #gmb.” “Thank goodness for Martin Lewis’s calm reason on #GMB,” Paul said.