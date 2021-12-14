Fans of Gogglebox are heartbroken as Dave and Shirley say their goodbyes.

Dave and Shirley of Gogglebox addressed their goodbyes to their fans as the programme came to an end this year.

The popular couple gave fans an update and wished everyone a good Christmas and New Year.

“That’s it for this year, so Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, see you next time round love, Dave and Shirley,” Dave and Shirley said on Instagram.

“Will miss you both, have a fantastic Christmas guys, look forward to seeing you next year,” Ann remarked.

“We’ll miss you guys,” Barbara replied. “Have a wonderful Christmas.”

June continued, ” “Merry Christmas! Looking forward to the new year’s series.” Lyn expressed herself as follows: “Both of you will be missed. I can’t wait to see you again. Christmas greetings.” “Merry Christmas to the both of you,” InstagramViv said, “the weeks of Gogglebox go by far too quickly.” “Awww can’t believe it you two brightened my night every time you were on-screen,” Kelly added. “I hope you have a fantastic Christmas and new year.” Sharon stated, ” “Happy Holidays to you both! I’m hoping it won’t be long before you’re back on, because you make me laugh so hard.” “Merry Christmas to you both,” Nicola concluded, “and I look forward to seeing you again on the box for more hilarity next year.”