Fans of Gogglebox are diverted when Ellie and Izzi share a stunning photo.

Ellie Warner’s latest Instagram posts drew a lot of praise from Gogglebox followers.

Ellie and her sister Izzi, who lives in Leeds, got together for drinks over the weekend.

Ellie wore a green floral maxi dress with chunky boots, while Izzi wore a sophisticated black leather dress with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Lorraine Kelly discusses her health concerns following her weight gain.

They posed in a chic bar with leather booths and cherry blossoms in the background.

Fans, on the other hand, were distracted from the photo by comments on how Ellie and Izzi ‘looked like twins.’

“You’re like twins,” one person said.

“On fire girls,” Jenny and Lee, castmates, exclaimed.

“Double of each other,” Sapphire said.

“Oh gosh, you’re like twins,” Sam added.

“They’re so similar,” Helen added.

Instagram

“The most lovely sisters, looking like good girls,” Sophie said.

“Looking more like twins here,” Maxine observed.

“Look how similar!” Sophie exclaimed.

“You have such a similar appearance,” Bec added.

“You look like twins here,” Charlotte said.

Ellie is said to be 29 years old, while her younger sister Izzi is 26.