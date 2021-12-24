Fans of Gogglebox are all remarking on The Malones’ Christmas shot.

The Malones of Gogglebox sent out a touching message from outside their ‘grotto’ home.

Since their debut appearance on the renowned Channel 4 show in 2014, the family has been a fan favorite.

For Series 18, which ended earlier this month, Julie, Tom Senior, and Shaun welcomed us back into their home.

Gogglebox Tom Junior stated earlier this year that he had quit Gogglebox to “explore other options.” Izzi Warner’s birthday post has followers asking to know the same thing.

Tom Jr., together with his parents Julie and Tom Sr., posed outside the family’s Manchester house, which has been compared to a grotto by some admirers due to its numerous lights and decorations.

Tom is surrounded by his mother and father, with an inflatable Santa in the backdrop.

“Merry Christmas from the Malones!” Tom Jr captioned the photo.

We wish everyone a wonderful day tomorrow, and our thoughts are with anyone who is struggling at this time of year.

Instagram”Blessings.”

Many of the family’s Instagram followers wished them everyone a happy Christmas, but others were only interested in one aspect of the shot.

Because, while Julie and her son are smiling for the camera, Tom Sr is snarling like he always does.

“Tom Sr’s face,” sal l y1 stated. [laughing-crying emoji] “Your father’s face!” remarked Ninamuncaster. “The look on Big Tom’s face ha ha,” rae emsy commented.