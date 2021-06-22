Fans of England are ecstatic, but Scotland is devastated.

England fans erupted in applause after Gareth Southgate’s side defeated the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, securing their place in the knockout round.

Fans rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square when Raheem Sterling headed home fan favorite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a 3-2 win against the Czechs.

But it was a different tale north of the line, when Scotland’s dreams of qualifying were destroyed in a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park, leaving Glasgow with sad expressions.