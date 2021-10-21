Fans of Emmerdale point out glaring errors in the maze fire sequences.

As Andrea, Priya, and Meena were stuck in the maze, Emmerdale fans were all asking the same thing.

Andrea chased Meena into the maze after seeing her attempt to drown Victoria.

Meena tried to knife Andrea on several occasions, but Andrea escaped.

However, the two found themselves in the midst of the maze, where Andrea attempted to shoot a flare at Meena in self-defense, but she missed and hit the corn.

The maze caught fire right away, trapping Meena, Priya, and Andrea.

Fans, on the other hand, were perplexed as to why the women stayed on the maze trails instead of sprinting into the corn.

Craig wrote on Twitter: “For the love of f***s sake, Andrea, just run into the corn. It’s not a stumbling block.” “Why is she sticking to the paths?” Magso wondered. “Why is it so difficult just to sprint through the corn or whatever the maze is composed of?” Kelly wondered. Jamie stated, “Andrea, you know you can get through the maze. It’s made of corn.” “Run through them Andrea,” Dion wrote. “Can nobody on Emmerdale sprint through bushes?” Danielle tweeted. Owen stated, ” “Why do they come to a halt when they reach a fork in the road? It’s corn, not concrete, that’s for sure.” “Why does no one in the #emmerdale maze just push through the corn?” Dave wondered.