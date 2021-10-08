Fans of Emmerdale have the same question concerning Meena’s nursing career.

Meena from Emmerdale began to terrorize the village as she grew increasingly possessive of David.

One aspect of the plot, though, perplexed viewers.

Meena returned to the area recently after learning the truth about David’s gun siege.

Meena from Emmerdale breaks into Victoria’s house, but viewers see a problem.

She was shocked, though, to see how close David and Victoria had grown when she discovered them enjoying an intimate moment at the Hide.

Priya told Meena more about the siege, including how David sacrificed himself for Victoria.

Meena was furious, and she barred Victoria from seeing David, as well as sending Priya packing.

Meena compelled David to stay in bed on tonight’s episode, claiming she would look after him.

Fans, however, were left wondering how Meena was able to take so much time off from her job as a nurse.

“How can Meena, the village’s lone nurse, have so much time off?” Michelle wondered on Twitter.

“How much time off is Meena permitted with her position, she’s really fortunate?” Sue wondered.

“Meena claims to be a nurse, but we’ve never seen her do her job,” Ryan said.

“This meena gets time off from a nonexistent job FFS,” Marshall added.

And Luke said, “Why is Meena always around the corner but never at work? Ridiculous.”