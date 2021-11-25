Fans of Emmerdale have noticed a CCTV gaffe in which Ben is killed by Meena.

Meena killed Ben in tonight’s episode, which Emmerdale viewers noticed.

Ben had discovered that the survival challenge disaster had cost him his job in Newquay.

He urged Aaron to keep Jai distracted while he went to the HOP to collect some evidence to clear his name, fired up about taking full responsibility.

When Ben discovered Liv was drunk at work and sent her home, she was disappointed.

Ben is at a loss after breaking into the HOP office and failing to find any new proof on the bridge collapse.

Ben finally turned to the body camera and watched the grainy footage of Victoria’s attempted drowning with horror.

Ben pleaded with Billy to come to the HOP and see the horrific tape, but Billy was already irritated from their earlier altercation and refused.

Meena was sat with Billy and heard all regarding the possibly damaging evidence, unbeknownst to Ben.

Ben was distracted by a noise at the HOP, and he discovered Liv among crushed wine bottles.

Ben sent her home, oblivious to the fact that they were both being monitored by another intruder.

Liv got into a physical altercation with him, and she took his phone with her.

When a smiling Meena entered the office, Ben was surprised and disturbed.

Meena lunged to take the camera from him, but she was unable to do so, and he took it with him.

Meena pursued, but she drank the wine Liv had spilled earlier. Ben was at a loss for what to do as Meena lay still on the floor.

Ben was killed when Meena attacked him with a wooden oar as he returned to check on her.

However, viewers pointed out that when Ben broke into the HOP, he destroyed the CCTV recording of his entry, which caused an issue.

Viewers, on the other hand, were perplexed as to how he was expected to remove the tape of him leaving.

“However, how is he going to remove himself leaving?” one person wondered.

“Just to let you know, authors, security cameras don’t operate like that,” Paul added.

“How is Ben supposed to delete the CCTV while he’s doing that?” Ryan wondered.

