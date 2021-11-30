Fans of Emmerdale had the same question regarding Tracy Metcalfe.

After tonight’s episode, Emmerdale viewers were all asking the same questions regarding Tracy Metcalfe.

Amy Walsh’s soap character is in the midst of a building plot with love interest Nate.

Amy is expecting her first child, and the timing of Tracy’s plotline with Nate made viewers question how the show’s writers would account for Amy’s maternity leave.

Meena’s fifth murder victim is predicted by Emmerdale fans.

“How will they write Tracy out when she’s on maternity leave #Emmerdale,” Dion speculated.

As one user put it: “I’m curious as to where Tracy will go once she gives birth… Debbie #emmerdale is probably going to Scotland.” “With Amy definitely leaving on maternity leave soon all this Nate and Tracy drama just feels like wasted screen time and now they are simply going round in circles #Emmerdale,” another user said. Nate tried to win Tracy back with a romantic surprise supper on tonight’s episode.

Belle had been discreetly assisting Nate in his attempts to win Tracy over, but Tracy was furious when she learned of Belle’s involvement.

Tracy looked to be warming up to the idea when he begged her for another chance.

That was until Frankie, the baby, said her first word, “dada.”

Nate was ecstatic, but Tracy’s mood changed as previous worries about her parenting emerged, and she begged him to go.

Amy recently revealed that she was unable to walk as a result of pelvic girdle pain she experienced during her pregnancy.