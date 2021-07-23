Fans of Emmerdale correctly predicted who will be the “random drunk” in tonight’s episode.

On yesterday’s episode of the popular ITV soap, character Ben Tucker was revealed to be homeless and living in a shed.

His history is cloaked in mystery, causing tension between him and his boyfriend Aaron Dingle, who has been wondering what he’s been hiding.

On the most recent episode of the show, tensions rose when a “random drunk” entered and began repeatedly demanding whisky and asking for Ben while sitting just a few tables away from Aaron.

When Aaron enquired about the man’s whereabouts, he replied cryptically, “Picked you up on some cheap app did he?”

This led Aaron to believe it was a jilted lover from Ben’s past, but the figure reappeared with a dramatic reveal at that same moment.

“He’s not my boyfriend,” he clarified. He’s my father.”

The identity of the mysterious drunk was properly guessed by fans of the show on Twitter.

“I believe Aaron will be fighting with that Ben’s father very soon #emmerdale,” Mike predicted.

“I’m sure it’s Ben’s father #Emmerdale,” Doreen commented.

“Maybe that random drunk is Ben’s Dad, and he kicked him out for being gay?” Grianne speculated on Twitter. #Emmerdale ”

“OMG I knew it, I knew that was Ben’s father #Emmerdale,” said a fourth.

Ben’s father was insulting about his son’s sexuality before collapsing in a drunken heap in tonight’s episode, which included a caution that it might contain homophobic language.

Ben then told Aaron that he had kept his past hidden because he was ashamed by his father’s harsh behavior, and Aaron advised Ben to stop assisting his father, who had turned into a toxic influence in his life.