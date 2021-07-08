Fans of Emmerdale claim Meena’s terrifying scenes remind them of Jodie Comer.

In the first half of tonight’s double header, Emmerdale’s dramatic Meena plot came to a head when she took her first victim.

Fan hypotheses abound as to who would be the unfortunate victim killed by Paige Sandhu’s character.

It may be her partner David Metcalfe’s son, Jacob Gallagher, or his old flame, Victoria Sugden, according to the ITV soap.

Meena killed Leanna Cavanagh on the day of her 18th birthday celebration, as several Emmerdale viewers anticipated at the end of Tuesday’s jaw-dropping cliff-hanger.

Meena was discovered to have already murdered someone else, prompting her to pursue the character, Mimi Sliner, through a cemetery before pushing her from a bridge.

Meena’s lack of remorse for her acts was soon apparent, and the icy response to the death reminded several viewers of Jodie Comer’s role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

“Meena channeling Villanelle from #kiolingeve #emmerdale,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Meena reminds me of Villanelle from Killing Eve,” one person commented.

While her mother recognizes the similarities in the performances, she still prefers the role of the Scouse superstar.

“My mother always says that, but Villanelle plays it way better lol,” she stated.