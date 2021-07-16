Fans of Emmerdale can’t believe Meena hasn’t been discovered yet.

Fans of Emmerdale can’t believe Meena Jutla hasn’t been exposed in the most recent episode.

Last week’s horrific events, in which Meena killed Leanna by throwing her down a bridge, have left viewers of the famous ITV soap reeling.

The villain has spent the past week successfully hiding her tracks, as Leanna’s death has now been officially considered an accident by the authorities.

In the most recent episode, Meena continues to strengthen her alibi as the show’s characters search for Leanna’s missing father, Liam.

And the character played by Paige Sandhu’s attempts to downplay the matter while wearing the ring she stole from Leanna after she killed her has gotten Emmerdale fans buzzing on social media.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their surprise that none of the characters have noticed her odd behavior.

“#Emmerdale why has no one noticed the ring around Meena’s neck,” Ben Church @ChurchieBoy1986 tweeted.

“How is it that someone has observed Meena’s odd behavior?” tweeted Eileen M Cumiskey @cumiskey55. When everyone else is in mourning, she’s nearly tap dancing with delight. #Emmerdale ”

“Meena couldn’t seem more evident that she’s a killer #emmerdale,” Mike @mikepriestley13 added.