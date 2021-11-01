Fans of Emmerdale are perplexed when they recognize a familiar face.

Cindy Cunningham of Hollyoaks made an appearance in the Dales as C!ndy$tyle, a social media fashion influencer.

Amelia viewed a video of “this woman from Chester, never wearing the same clothes twice” on her phone in the episode, which fans immediately recognized as the Hollyoaks star.

Many fans flocked to Twitter to express their delight.

Matthew expressed himself as follows: “Oh no! You’re in the wrong soap, Cindy from #Hollyoaks! #Emmerdale.” “I’ll never get over the fact that Cindy from # Hollyoaks just showed up in #Emmerdale,” Stephen said. Jason had this to say: “Is Cindy paid twice for appearing in two shows? #hollyoaks #emmerdale” Faizal stated, ” “Emmerdale is a fictional town in the United Kingdom. It was incredible to see Cindy from #Hollyoaks appear on the stage for a few moments. Cindy’s attitude about climate change, too, needs to change!” Because it was part of ITV’s Climate Action Week, the crossover was planned.

“For the first time in British television history, soaps and continuing dramas like as Coronation Street and Emmerdale are teaming forces to highlight the topic of climate change and environmental issues, a concept first devised by Jane Hudson, Emmerdale’s Executive Producer,” according to ITV.

Over the following week, viewers can expect to see a lot of climate action.