Fans of Emmerdale all have the same question concerning Al’s fascination with the Woolpack.

As he explained his expansion ambitions, Emmerdale viewers unanimously posed the same question concerning Al’s interest in the Woolpack.

Paddy tried to persuade Marlon and Chas to accept Al’s offer to buy the pub earlier this week.

After Al coerced them, they eventually agreed to sell a portion of the bar.

Paddy had previously been found doping one of Kim’s racehorses, according to Al.

He then threatened Paddy, claiming that if he could persuade Marlon to sell his half of the tavern to him, he would keep silent.

Al discussed his plans for the Woolpack tonight.

He told Chas about his ambitions to convert the building into a gastropub and boutique hotel.

Al then approached Chas with a proposition and a financial plan.

Fans, however, were perplexed as to where Al’s economic skills came from, given his lack of success with Kim Tate.

“Since when did Wooden Al become such a business guru?” Michelle tweeted. #emmerdale.”

“Al really doesn’t comprehend the whole situation of pubs falling under, does he?” wrote another. What a strange plot…”

“Since when has Al been so well-versed in all of this?” Ryan wondered. I’m telling you, he’s purchasing the pub for Joe Tate, if not him, then Jamie.”

“Al is living in some fantasy land,” Bradley added.