Fans of Eastenders are ecstatic as Whitney and Khareet plot to apprehend serial killer Gray.

Whitney Dean and Kheerat Panesar worked together to catch serial killer Gray Atkins in tonight’s episode of the East End soap.

Whitney was upset because she had finally discovered proof that Gray was a monster, as well as evidence that Gray had murdered his wife Chantelle Atkins the previous year.

Last September, Chantelle was brutally beaten and left to die by her violent husband after she attempted to leave him after years of violence.

Chantelle kept quiet about Gray’s cruelty and eventually died at his hands, yet he has escaped prosecution for his crimes.

Whitney had just attempted to enter a domestic violence site that she suspected Chantelle had used in secret to open up about her abuse, and was shocked by what she discovered after figuring out the password.

The texts highlighted Chantelle’s physical and verbal abuse at home, with one sorrowful letter saying Gray had called her a “b***h,” a “idiot,” and a “s**t,” and another describing the day he hit her in the stomach.

Kheerat watched Whitney freak out after Gray put his hand on her shoulder and pulled her away for a discussion in tonight’s episode.

He said that he and Chantelle “had something” between them, despite the fact that they’d never kissed, and that he loved her and wanted to assist her in leaving Gray.

After Gray told the police that Chantelle’s death was an accident, Kheerat stated he has been following Gray and waiting for the proper time.

He claimed he had been monitoring and waiting for a year but had found no evidence of Gray’s abuse.

Whitney took out her phone and said, “Yes, I do. I’ve got proof for you. Kheerat, you’ve got him.” “He killed her, didn’t he?” Whitney inquired later. “I believe he did,” Kheerat replied. Whitney proposed they go to the cops, but Kheerat countered that it isn’t proof that Gray killed Chantelle, and instead that they devise a strategy to catch him once and for all.

