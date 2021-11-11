Fans of Corrie are taken aback when they realize they’ve already seen new character Penny.

Penny, played by Emma Stansfield, was introduced as a new character in the soap when Tyrone told her that he wasn’t satisfied with her attitude toward Hope because she didn’t invite her child to her birthday party.

Ruby had been invited, but Hope had been left out.

Fans were more interested in where they recognized Penny’s face from than the scene unfolding in front of them.

Once they figured it out, soap detectives took to Twitter.

“Wasn’t the actress who portrayed Penny in #Corrie the same actress that played Ronnie in the taxi office a few years ago?” Daniel wondered.

Katie stated, “Isn’t Penny on Coronation Street the same actress that played Ronnie Clayton, Steve’s girlfriend in 2005? #Corrie.” “Thought Penny looked familiar, she appeared in #Corrie years ago as Ronnie,” David added. Ronnie Clayton was Emma’s role on the soap, which she first appeared in in 2005. She was a member of the cast for over a year, appearing in over 40 episodes.

Her biggest storyline saw her kill someone in a dramatic hit-and-run, which she sought to blame on boyfriend Steve McDonald.

Steve had an alibi for the night of the crash, and he was busy sleeping with Kelly Crabtree, therefore she was subsequently arrested for her crime.

Her tenure on Corrie came to an end when she was arrested for the incident.