Fans of Coronation Street were moved by Seb’s Christmas gift from beyond the grave to Abi.

While watching Coronation Street on Christmas Eve, many were overcome with emotion.

Abi Franklin was reunited with her twins in the episode after Kevin received a note left by the late Seb and completed the son’s Christmas wishes for his mother.

Abi (Sally Carman) hasn’t had the best of luck lately, with her son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) being murdered and his killer, Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), walking free.

Seb was the only one of her children still living with her, after her twins were adopted and moved to Australia last year to start a new life.

In tonight’s episode, Abi was having a bit of a meltdown about the Christmas turkey, as she was having a bit of a disaster and was determined to make everything perfect.

When there was a knock at the door, Kevin tried to ease her down by stating they could have beans on toast and that none of it mattered.

He then introduced Abi’s twin children, Charlie and Lexi, with pride. For the sequences, real-life brothers Jacob and Jasmine Fish reprised their roles.

As Abi held her children, she was overcome with emotion, and her fans on Twitter grew emotional as well.

“It was a feel good moment seeing Abi back with the twins #Corrie#Coronationstreet,” Naseem said.

Another user commented: “I’m not sobbing uncontrollably. Abi #Corrie was taken aback by that.” “Not me getting worked up witnessing Abi reunited with her twins #Corrie,” Tara said. Abi’s situation improved even further when Charlie and Lexi’s adopted father, Damon Boulter, agreed to allow her to spend Christmas Day with them.

Kevin afterwards described how he was able to put together the nicest present ever for the mother, praising Seb and saying: “A note was addressed to Seb. He got the ball rolling. He hoped to catch you off guard. I just picked up the trail after he discovered out they were in England for Christmas.” Abi responded, ” “Well, thank you for carrying out his instructions. Even in death, he is a trump card.”