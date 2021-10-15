Fans of Coronation Street were distracted by Beth’s spectacular makeover, which included a celebrity lookalike.

Fans of Coronation Street have been distracted by Beth Sunderland’s “stunning” new look.

Beth attempted to work her way up the ranks at the Underworld plant by impressing her boss Carla Connor in Wednesday night’s episode.

According to the MEN, she wanted to sit in on a crucial meeting with a client in order to learn the ropes.

Carla hesitantly consented, and Beth took her to the Bistro, carrying a notebook and a fluffy pen.

Beth asked the client if she could have the food he hadn’t touched as Carla tried to secure a tough new agreement, leaving viewers in stitches.

Carla admonished her and she replied that it would “do for Kirky’s tea” and went to get a doggie bag for the fish and chips.

Fans, on the other hand, were eager to point out Beth’s remarkable makeover, with some claiming she resembled Sandy from Grease.

“Is that Grease’s Sandy or Coronation Street’s Beth? #Corrie #CoronationStreet, #Corrie, #Corrie, #Corrie, #Corrie, #Corrie “One was tweeted.

“Beth from #Corrie channeling her inner Bonnie Tyler,” another thought went.

“You looked stunning in last night’s episode, @LisaGeorgeActor! #Corrie #Rockstar is a fictional character created by Corrie Ten Boom “a third has been added

Beth’s candor gets the best of her later this week.

After spending the night with Jenny, a giddy Leo heads to work, as an enthralled Beth looks on.

In the workplace, Johnny overhears Beth slamming him to Carla, implying that he’s past his prime and unfit for the job.