Fans of Coronation Street want Evelyn to be the next Prime Minister.

After a line she delivered on tonight’s episode, Coronation Street fans praised Evelyn Pullman once more.

After fans praised her scathing takedown of Tyrone on Wednesday’s episode, Maureen Lipman’s character, portrayed by Maureen Lipman, was back in excellent form on the popular ITV soap.

Fiz Brown began Friday’s episode by telling Evelyn about how her previous date went well.

Jennie Mcalpine’s character just exacted revenge on her ex-boyfriend Tyrone by publishing an expose in the local newspaper about how he dumped her and began seeing another lady.

Fiz was nervous that the way she pitched the narrative might turn off her new love.

“You don’t think he’ll think it’s weird that I did that, do you?” she asked. As if I’m some type of…”

“Feminist?” Evelyn interjected. “Don’t even think about it.”

When Fiz asked Evelyn what the worst version of a feminist is, Evelyn said, “There isn’t one.” Coronation Street fans responded on Twitter, saying, “There isn’t one.”

“What is the negative version of a feminist?” asked Louise Woodward-Styles. Evelyn “Well, there isn’t one!” exclaims the narrator. “I really liked that one script writer.”

“What is the terrible version of a feminist?” added mostly-at-home-in-london. “There isn’t one.” “All right, sister, all right.”

“Love Evelyn – ‘There isn’t a negative version of a feminist’ #Corrie,” Doreen tweeted.

“Evelyn needs to control this country #Corrie,” Laura stated.