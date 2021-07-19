Fans of Coronation Street point out a major issue in Todd’s scheme.

Fans of Coronation Street have spotted a major fault in Todd Grimshaw’s scheme.

Will obtaining film of the street’s villain admitting to his crimes was the bombshell of Friday’s episode of the popular ITV series.

But Gareth Pierce’s character hasn’t learned about Will’s power – and spent the first half of tonight’s episode planning a wedding and a once-in-a-lifetime vacation with Billy and Summer using the money from the stolen heat pump.

The plans met a snag in the first game of tonight’s doubleheader, when Billy was compelled to appeal to the bishop for cash to finish the archdeacon’s house when the insurance coverage for the stolen heat pump failed to pay out.

Fans of the ITV serial flocked to Twitter to point out that Todd’s ideas for using the £1,000 from the stolen heat pump may be a little overly ambitious in the first place.

“#corrie last week it was a lovely holiday for three, now it’s a wedding,” one person wrote.

“Holiday of a lifetime on a grand?” exclaimed another. For three people? Is it possible to get your travel agent’s phone number? #Corrie”

“Where can three people go for a grand holiday?” a third added. ”

“You might get 3 days in Rhyl for a grand #corrie,” a fourth tweeted.