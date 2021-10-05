Fans of Coronation Street have noticed a flaw in Corey’s news conference.

After Corey was obliged to issue a statement, Coronation Street viewers noticed a flaw in his press conference.

Corey was found not guilty of Seb’s murder last month, and Kelly was blamed instead.

Corey returned to the cobblestones after his court case and was signed by Weatherfield County FC.

Many neighbors, particularly Seb’s girlfriend Nina, were enraged by his choice to join the football team.

Nina pasted posters across Weatherfield during tonight’s show, requesting that Corey “speak his truth.”

Corey’s father then threatened her with libel.

But she persisted, writing on Facebook that “Corey is a murderer.”

Following then, Corey convened a press conference to discuss the situation.

“I’m sure you’ve all heard about Seb Franklin’s murder,” he continued.

“I was a suspect, but I was proven not guilty. I’m delighted it’s finally out. I’ve never been comfortable with anonymity, and I don’t blame friends and family for venting their grief.”

Fans, on the other hand, noticed that Corey said he was “found innocent,” not “is innocent.”

“I repeat, I was found innocent,” Mandy tweeted, according to Corey. It happened not once, but twice. It’s worth noting that he didn’t state, “I AM innocent.”

“I love how Corey said ‘I was proven innocent,’ not ‘I am innocent!!’,” Kellie added. That was a powerful statement. I can’t wait to see his demise.”

“ARGH!” exclaimed a third. My pet dislike… Corey (and everyone else who has been tried in court) has never been found innocent of any crime; instead, they have always been judged NOT GUILTY. It’s not the same as being “innocent.” You are a brilliant manipulator, Corey!”

“I was declared innocent, not I am innocent,” Dion said.