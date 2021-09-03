Fans of Coronation Street have criticized Corey’s defense, pointing out major flaws.

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, viewers were eager to point out a major problem in Corey’s defense.

On Friday’s episodes of the iconic ITV soap, Seb’s murder trial proceeded.

Nina Lucas reminisced about who murdered her lover earlier this week, recalling how Corey repeatedly kicked Seb in the head.

In the first half of Friday’s double header, Corey took the stand and provided a different account of the incident.

Kelly was accused of committing the crime by the Maximus Evans character, who claimed he failed to stop her from hitting Seb.

Coronation Street fans, on the other hand, were skeptical of the account and mocked his defense on Twitter, pointing out the huge disparity between the two characters.

“Kelly is like 5ft something and Corey is almost 6 foot like he couldn’t overpower her,” one user said.

“Corey making out he couldn’t stop little 5 foot nothing Kelly,” said another.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” stated a third. Police investigators should be able to detect the difference between a teenage girl kicking someone to death and a savage beating by a male twice her height. I don’t know, it’s a stumbling block for me in this.”

“It’s just not making sense, Big Corey can’t stop Kelly from kicking a man to death while she was drunk!” wrote a fourth. Let’s get it on, people! Corey is unquestionably lying.”

“Corey “I couldn’t handle Kelly, she was out of control,” said a fifth. Wait a minute, Kelly isn’t much bigger than you, Corey, and she doesn’t weigh much. It doesn’t add up, pal!”

When prosecutor Imran Habeen joined the stand to tear apart Corey’s defense, viewers were ecstatic.

“You’re an athlete, fit, powerful, and healthy, and you expect a jury to believe you couldn’t stop Kelly from attacking someone?” he added.

Kelly was removed out of the court after she started an attack against one of Corey’s friends who was giving his account of the night, and the lawyer afterwards regretted how hard he went after him while on the stand, forcing him to cry.